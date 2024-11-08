Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,022,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

