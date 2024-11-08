Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after buying an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,582,000 after buying an additional 676,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

