Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 1,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.