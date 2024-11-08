Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,542,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 184,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

