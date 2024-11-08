Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.2 million.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $30.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,147,088.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.