Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
Furukawa Electric Trading Up 20.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.
About Furukawa Electric
Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Furukawa Electric
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.