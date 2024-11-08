Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 457,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,104,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,686.28). In other news, insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 120,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,686.28). Also, insider Richard John Buick acquired 94,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,844.75 ($3,703.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 298,553 shares of company stock worth $979,387. 11.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

