FY2024 Earnings Estimate for uniQure Issued By William Blair

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.48). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
uniQure Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of QURE opened at $7.43 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 57.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
