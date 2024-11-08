FY2024 Earnings Estimate for VERV Issued By William Blair

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.41). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

