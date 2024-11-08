FY2024 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Raised by Analyst

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Roth Capital also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.89 million.
155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance
155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.
About 155675 (BLD.TO)
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
