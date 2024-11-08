Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Down 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Gafisa Trading Down 11.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Gafisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

