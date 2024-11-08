Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

IT traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $540.75. 264,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner has a 12 month low of $396.60 and a 12 month high of $542.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $24,959,886. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

