Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
