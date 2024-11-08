General American Investors Company, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

General American Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GAM opened at $54.64 on Friday. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.