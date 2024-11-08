Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

