Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $138.82. 57,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Glaukos has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,525 shares of company stock worth $2,142,029. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

