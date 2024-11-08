Gold Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

BEP stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

