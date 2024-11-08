Gold Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 217.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after buying an additional 586,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 459,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

