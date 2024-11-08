Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Insider Diego Martin Pestana Purchases 1,115,000 Shares

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 1,115,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,750.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Diego Martin Pestana acquired 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.08.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

