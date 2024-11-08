Graypoint LLC Acquires 963 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $80.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.