Graypoint LLC Buys 211 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 68,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.