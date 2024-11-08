Graypoint LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 363.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.20 and a 52-week high of $222.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

