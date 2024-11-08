Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Graypoint LLC owned 0.23% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.18 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

