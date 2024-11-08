Graypoint LLC Sells 5,547 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

