Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on December 31st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,906. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$49.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.83. The stock has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.38.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

