Gregory B. Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,645. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:CVNA opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,168.17 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $259.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.34.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.71.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
