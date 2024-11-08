Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Gryphon Digital Mining to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.40) earnings per share.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on GRYP
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Digital Mining
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.