Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.85. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

