Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $189.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $196.60. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

