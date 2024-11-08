Hara Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BUD opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.