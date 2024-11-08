Hara Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BUD opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
