Hara Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.94 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

