Hara Capital LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT opened at $83.84 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $673.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

