Hardide (LON:HDD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.41 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 131574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.

