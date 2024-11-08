Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 3,112 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.08 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

