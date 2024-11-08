HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

IOBT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IO Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of IO Biotech worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

