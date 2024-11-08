HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of HCI opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. HCI Group has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $124.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

