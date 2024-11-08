HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.30 and last traded at $89.07, with a volume of 195192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in HealthEquity by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

