Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 2257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,626,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

