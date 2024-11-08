Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,550 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 600,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,270. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

