Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.33. The stock had a trading volume of 279,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

