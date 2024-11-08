Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $220.62 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

