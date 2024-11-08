Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.47. The company had a trading volume of 363,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

