Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 406,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,520. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

