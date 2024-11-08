Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 2,367 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.