Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 20,800 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1,962.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.22. 2,255,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

