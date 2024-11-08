Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

GDX stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $38.90. 7,665,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,368,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

