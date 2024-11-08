Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

