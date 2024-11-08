Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $403.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Home Bancorp by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

