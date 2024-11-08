H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Up 1.4 %

HRB stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.