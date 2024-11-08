Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $126.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.37%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.